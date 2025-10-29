Cotton procurement centres to open from today

Vijayawada: Providing relief to farmers, the state government will start cotton procurement from Wednesday through the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI). Announcing this in a statement here on Tuesday, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu said procurement will begin immediately at 30 centres across the State to prevent losses due to the ongoing Montha cyclone.

The minister informed that cotton has been cultivated in 4.56 lakh hectare this year, with an expected yield of 8 lakh metric tonne. He said the government will ensure that all farmers receive the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,110 per quintal fixed by the Centre.

Farmers have been advised to register their details through Rythu Seva Kendras using the CM app with help from village agriculture assistants (VAAs), and then book their slot for sale through the ‘Kapas Kisan’ app. Sales will take place only at CCI-approved ginning mills that meet quality standards.

Atchannaidu instructed agriculture and marketing officers to oversee the process, ensure proper coordination, and extend full support to farmers.

Referring to the Montha cyclone, the Minister assured that the State Government is fully prepared to handle the situation. He said all scientists, officials, and staff have been alerted and crop damage assessments are already underway. “Farmers need not panic. The government stands firmly with them,” he said.

He added that a 24-hour advisory system is active to provide guidance through social media. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and arrangements were made to safeguard nets, boats, and livestock.

The minister directed all field officers to remain on duty without leave until normalcy is restored.