Cotton to be purchased at Rs.7,521 per quintal

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu said the government will maintain transparency in cotton purchases. Farmers cultivated cotton in 5.79 lakh hectares and expected 6-lakh tonnes of yield during this season.



Atchannaidu released guidelines for cotton purchases for this season on Tuesday. He said during the first phase, they will set up fifty cotton purchase centres in the state and added that good quality cotton will be purchased at Rs 7,521 per quintal and added that depending upon the quality of cotton, rate will be fixed.

Cotton will be purchased online and separate software will be kept within the reach of cotton purchase centres for this purpose.

He said steps were being taken to purchase at CCI recognised ginning mills and spinning mills, agriculture market yards and directed to take steps to avoid accidents at the cotton purchase centre.

He suggested the centres must have insurance facilities and stressed on the need to set up closed circuit cameras. He said cotton will be purchased till 6 pm.

They will set up a committee under the aegis of joint collector, agriculture marketing, revenue, police, agriculture, fire department officials to supervise the cotton purchases.