Counseling for admissions into AP Gurukula schools scheduled from June 12 to 15

The counseling for the admission into Andhra Pradesh Gurukula Schools will be conducted from 12th to 15th for those who qualified in the entrance examination. Meanwhile, direct admissions will be taken up in 12 minority schools and three junior colleges in twelve Minority schools and three junior colleges regardless of the entrance exam.

The authorities released the results of the entrance examination conducted for admissions from class 5 to degree under the auspices of AP Gurukula Vidyalaya. There are 38 schools, 7 junior colleges and one degree college under this institution.

Gurukula Vidyalaya Secretary R. Narasimha Rao said that there are 3,195 seats available in Class V, 356 vacancies in Class 6, 7, 8, 1,149 seats in MPC, BIPC, MEC/CEC sections of intermediate, 4,852 seats in BA, B.Com, B.Sc in Degree respectively for the academic year 2023-24. The entrance examination was conducted on 20th of last month.

The ranks of the students have been sent to their schools along with their mobile numbers and also placed on the website https://aprs.apcfss.in. A total of 87,252 students appeared for the examination in all the departments.