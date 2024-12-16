Live
Just In
Prabhas Expresses Gratitude to Fans and Apologizes for Missing Japan Visit
Popular actor Prabhas recently shared a heartfelt message with his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support and love for both him and his work. The actor expressed his excitement about visiting Japan, a trip he had been eagerly looking forward to. However, he regrettably announced that he would be unable to attend due to a sprained ankle sustained during filming.
Prabhas took to social media to apologize for missing the opportunity to meet his fans in Japan and assured them that he was deeply sorry for the unexpected change in plans. He emphasized how much he had been anticipating the visit and hoped to make it up to his supporters in the future.
The actor also extended his gratitude to the film's distributor, Twin, for their steadfast support in ensuring the timely release of his upcoming project, Kalki 2898-AD. Scheduled for release on January 3rd, the film has generated significant buzz among fans and moviegoers. Prabhas acknowledged the team's efforts in bringing the ambitious project to life, particularly in light of his unforeseen injury.
Concluding his message, Prabhas expressed his hope to meet his fans soon, promising that despite this setback, he would continue to work hard to deliver exceptional performances. The actor's words resonated deeply with his followers, who flooded his social media with messages of understanding and best wishes for a speedy recovery.