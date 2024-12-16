Live
A Cosplayers Full House
Bengaluru : Comic Con India hosted an electrifying Cosplay Workshop at Vapour, Indiranagar, Bangalore, with cosplay experts Saurabh Singh Rawat and Rohit Kailashiya. The event was conducted in anticipation of Bangalore Comic Con's return to the city, which witnessed a full house as the workshop delivered an immersive experience, insights, and a whole lot of fun like never before.
Saurabh Singh Rawat, Indian Cosplay Champion 2024, former art director, and founder of Metal Bender Studio from Bangalore, known for his innovative cosplays, teamed up with our very own Rohit Kaisasiya, aka Redemption Props, who was the World Cosplay Summit Armor category winner 2024.
Fans came together for a vibrant celebration of fun and cosplay, diving into cutting, stitching, and crafting creative costumes in anticipation of this Con. The event featured an interactive quiz that sparked lively discussions on topics like Marvel, Naruto, Captain America’s shield, and iconic lines such as “With great power, comes great responsibility.” The hosts showcased expert cosplay techniques, guiding the crowd in crafting handmade knight headgear and exploring the fundamentals of cosplay design, making it an engaging and educational experience for all.
Book your tickets for Maruti Suzuki Arena presents Bangalore Comic Con 2025, powered by Crunchyroll, which will be conducted on 18th and 19th January 2025 at KTPO, Whitefield from 11 AM onward.