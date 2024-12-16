Amit Shah lauds Chhattisgarh govt for action against Maoists

Jagdalpur : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday commended the Chhattisgarh government for its determined efforts in combating Maoism in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Jagdalpur, Shah praised the collaborative approach adopted by the state government and central agencies to tackle the issue effectively.

During his visit, the Home Minister interacted with surrendered Maoists and their families, offering them reassurance and support. He emphasised the government's commitment to rehabilitating those affected by the violence and urged collective efforts to uproot Maoism from the region.

"The Central government, in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh government, will ensure comprehensive support to the families impacted by Maoism. I appeal to everyone to join hands with the ongoing campaigns by both governments to eradicate this menace," he said

Highlighting the progress made in the past year, Shah noted the decline in Maoist activities, including the neutralisation of several of its top cadres. "Commendable action has been taken under the leadership of the Chhattisgarh government, utilising a well-devised strategy. I am confident that we will achieve complete elimination of Maoism from the country by March 31, 2026," he asserted.

Shah specifically praised the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, along with the tireless efforts of the state police and other security forces. "The combined efforts of the Chhattisgarh government, police, and security agencies have laid a strong foundation for this campaign. I assure you all that the goal of a Maoism-free state will be realised within the set timeline," he reiterated.

HM Shah said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him the responsibility of the Home Ministry in 2019, he thought that those who were involved in armed movements should be given a chance to lay down their arms, surrender and live a peaceful life. "Following our initiatives, 20 peace accords were signed in the northeast and 9,000 militants surrendered," he said.

He further said that PM Modi approved 15,000 homes for surrendered Maoists under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana while the National Dairy Development Board would provide at least one cow or buffalo to such families so that they could earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

"Today in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, I met Maoist-affected people and those who surrendered their weapons and joined the mainstream. Maoism not only deprived the country's large population of their fundamental rights for decades but also crossed all limits of inhumanity and adversely affected their lives. Maoists, who sow seeds of fear and greed in the minds of youth and lead them on the path of violence, are the biggest enemies of the society. Our government under the leadership of Modiji is committed to the empowerment and all-round development of Maoist-affected people and the youth who have given up violence and joined the mainstream," HM Shah wrote on his X handle.