Prime Video Unveils New O Womaniya! 2024 Report Highlighting Gaps in Female Representation in Indian Entertainment

Prime Video has released the latest edition of the O Womaniya! report, a pivotal study on female representation in Indian entertainment. Curated by Ormax Media, produced by Film Companion Studios, and championed by Prime Video, the report examines the evolving landscape of gender representation in Indian films and series. This year’s study analyzed 169 titles across nine languages, released in 2023 across both streaming platforms and theatres, revealing significant gender gaps.

The report identifies a widening divide between theatrical and streaming content, with streaming platforms continuing to lead in terms of female representation. It also introduces the Gender Equality Toolkit, an innovative tool designed to help filmmakers evaluate female representation in their content from the outset.

The Findings:

Content Representation: The introduction of the Gender Equality Toolkit marks a milestone in analyzing female representation in entertainment. Only 31% of the titles passed the test, with streaming series outperforming theatrical releases at 45%. The toolkit examines whether female characters have agency, make pivotal decisions, and express conflicting viewpoints, helping creators identify potential biases early in the production process. The report also utilized the Bechdel Test, which found nearly half of the titles fell short on its criteria, indicating a persistent gender imbalance in storytelling.

Creative Leadership: A significant gender disparity remains in key creative roles. Women held only 15% of Head of Department (HOD) positions in crucial areas such as direction, cinematography, and production design. However, streaming platforms showed more progress, with over 20% of HOD roles occupied by women. Editing saw the highest female participation, with 18% of films and series on streaming featuring female editors.

Marketing: Women still account for just 29% of speaking time in trailers, a marginal improvement over the past two years. Streaming films were more likely to feature women prominently in promotional materials. High-ranking titles included Made in Heaven Season 2 (Hindi), Boo (Telugu), Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil), and Taali (Hindi), among others.

Corporate Leadership: The report also found that only 12% of the Director/CXO positions across 25 major media firms were held by women, marking a slight decline from the previous year.

Industry Leaders Weigh In:

“At Prime Video, we believe that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) are fundamental to driving positive change,” said Stuti Ramachandra, Director & Head of Production, International Originals, Prime Video India. “The O Womaniya! report exemplifies the power of collaboration to address gender representation. We are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive ecosystem, and this year’s findings call on all stakeholders to accelerate these efforts, making bold strides toward equality in the entertainment industry.”

Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO of Ormax Media, shared his thoughts on the report’s new tool, “The introduction of the Gender Equality Toolkit provides a fresh, action-oriented perspective on women’s representation. It’s a valuable resource for creators to incorporate inclusivity into their projects from the beginning.”

Anupama Chopra, Film Critic and Producer, added, “The entertainment industry is under intense scrutiny, and every step toward gender inclusivity matters. With the O Womaniya! report and the toolkit, we’re moving closer to an equitable industry, and I’m grateful to Prime Video and Ormax Media for their leadership in this initiative.”