  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Counselling held for rowdy-sheeters

Guntur district SP Satish Kumar conducting counselling to the rowdy sheeters in Guntur on Sunday
x

Guntur district SP Satish Kumar conducting counselling to the rowdy sheeters in Guntur on Sunday

Highlights

Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar held a meeting with rowdy-sheeters and their family members in Guntur’s east and west subdivisions at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city on Sunday.

Guntur: Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar held a meeting with rowdy-sheeters and their family members in Guntur’s east and west subdivisions at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city on Sunday.

During the meeting, SP Kumar warned that action would be taken against rowdy-sheeters if found on the streets after 8 pm. He advised them to change their behavior and habits, emphasising that their current path was detrimental to their future.

Additionally, he urged the parents to monitor their children’s behavior and not to condone any antisocial activities.

Furthermore, SP Kumar mentioned that if the rowdy-sheeters change their ways, the police department would provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their children after they complete their education.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick