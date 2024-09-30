Counselling held for rowdy-sheeters

Guntur: Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar held a meeting with rowdy-sheeters and their family members in Guntur’s east and west subdivisions at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city on Sunday.

During the meeting, SP Kumar warned that action would be taken against rowdy-sheeters if found on the streets after 8 pm. He advised them to change their behavior and habits, emphasising that their current path was detrimental to their future.

Additionally, he urged the parents to monitor their children’s behavior and not to condone any antisocial activities.

Furthermore, SP Kumar mentioned that if the rowdy-sheeters change their ways, the police department would provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their children after they complete their education.