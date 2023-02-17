Couple carries dead baby home on two-wheeler

Visakhapatnam: Holding the body of an infant, a couple Malleswari and Babu from Kumada of Munchingput mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district travelled over 100-km from Visakhapatnam King George Hospital on a two-wheeler here on Thursday.

The parents alleged that they lost their months old baby due to negligence of the KGH staff, tribal health cell in particular. They said that the staff neglected to provide an ambulance to shift the body to their hometown despite the couple waiting for it for over two hours.

After requesting the KGH officials to arrange for an ambulance to take the dead body to their village, the process got delayed inordinately. After waiting for a couple of hours, they left KGH on a two-wheeler.

On learning about the incident, Paderu hospital staff picked them up and shifted them in an ambulance to reach their hometown.

Meanwhile, KGH Superintendent P Ashok Kumar mentioned that an inquiry was ordered to look into the matter.

Following health complications, the infant passed away while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, representatives from the people's associations expressed ire over the KGH personnel and wondered what happened to the schemes introduced for the tribals.