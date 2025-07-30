Couple donates their house to TTD

Tirumala: T Sunitha Devi and T Kanaka Durga Prasad, residents of Vasanthapuri Colony, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, donated their house measuring 250 square yards worth Rs 18.75 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that late YVSS Bhaskar Rao, a retired IRS officer from Hyderabad, had recently donated a house worth Rs 3 crore and fixed deposits worth Rs 66 lakh to TTD through a will executed before his demise.

Inspired by the noble gesture of Bhaskar Rao, and as they have no children, the couple executed a will transferring the ownership of their house to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, thus expressing their deep devotion. The donation documents were formally handed over to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at his office at Tirumala on Tuesday.