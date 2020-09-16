Couple killed after roof of a house collapsed in Kadapa

Kadapa: In a shocking incident, the wife and husband were crushed to death after the roof of house collapsed on them. Going into details, this tragic incident was occurred in Kuluru village of Rajupalem Mandal in the wee hours on Wednesday while the deceased was identified as A. Srinivasulu Reddy( 64) A.Savitri (52).

According to the sources, the mishap has occurred when the duo was sleeping in a room located in the back portion of the house. The roof of the building collapsed and fell on them as it became wet following the torrential rains for the last four days. However their children who were sleeping in another room in a front portion escaped unhurt. A case has been registered by Rajupalem police.

