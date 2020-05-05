Covid-19 cases rise to 78 in Anantapur

Hindupur (Anantapur): The total number of corona positive cases in the district increased to 78 out of which 45 are in Hindupur. Of the 45 cases, 24 persons who tested positive are returnees from Gujarat state, according to District Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Collector stated that most of the cases tested positive have returned from Gujarat, Delhi and Karnataka states. Of the 45 positive cases, 12 have recovered from positive state and tested negative. Only 4 positive cases are from Hindupur town which suggests that the virus had been spread from other states. The total number of deaths stand at five in the district.

Gandham Chandrudu said that there is no cause for concern as most of the persons quarantined are testing negative and a considerable section who tested positive have either recovered or are recovering. He appealed to the field level medical workers and the police not to be scare of the dreaded virus as the government will take all care for them.