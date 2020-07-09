Covid count doubles in nine days in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: The doubling of number of coronavirus positive cases within a span of nine days in Srikakulam district highlights the importance of practicing social distance norm and wearing of face mask to contain the spreading of infection rapidly.



The district reported 123 fresh cases on Thursday taking the total tally of positive cases to 1,547.

On March 24, the district reported one positive and later till March 28 the total positive cases in the district are 5. In April the district has not even reported a single positive case. Again, on May 15, seven positive cases reported in the district. By June 1, the positive cases rose to 149 in numbers and it was increased to 286 cases in by June 14.

On June 28, the total number of corona positive cases touched 642 and by June 30, the cases increased to 700 in numbers.

On July 1, the district reported 35 positive cases, on July 3, 53 cases, 76 cases on July 4, 189 cases detected on July 5, 73 cases on July 6 and 186 cases detected on July 7, 112 cases identified on July 8 and 123 positive cases identified on July 9 making a grand total of 1,547.

Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, District Collector J Nivas said that the coronavirus has reached mass level and appealed to people to strictly follow social distancing norm and compulsorily wear face mask to prevent spread of pathogen.

He said the strict following of precautions will help people to prevent the spread of virus in both urban and rural areas.

Precaution is the only measure to stop further spreading of the pandemic and it will be possible only with cooperation of people, opined district surveillance officer (DSO) for Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.

Till Thursday, 1,03,212 swab samples were collected from people to conduct tests across the district, the DSO added.