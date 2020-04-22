Covid-hit handloom weavers look to Andhra Pradesh government

Rajamahendravaram: Covid-19 pandemic has ruined the lives of various categories of artisans for the last one month. Among them, the handloom workers are the worst affected in East Godavari district.



As many as 8,364 handloom weavers and about 13,456 workers of allied professions lost their livelihood because of lockdown and are not able to maintain their families due to lack of proper income.

More than Rs 8 crore worth business turnover has also stalled in the district as the weaving of 1,66,480 silk and cotton saris came to a standstill.

The handloom workers produce 1,66,480 saris a month by weaving 20 saris on a loom in a month.

At present, the raw material such as cotton and silk yarn stocks have exhausted in the district and after lockdown too, it is uncertain how much time it will take for the sector to be back on track.

The handloom sector is concentrated in Bandarlanka, Pulletikurru, Pedapudi, Mori, Puligurtha and Uppada in the district. Two kg silk and cotton yarn are used to weave six saris. Even the women too weave saris as the looms are installed in homes.

Handloom saris produced in the district are popular and are exported to are exported various parts of the country as well as abroad.

Konaseema Devanga Samkshema Sangham honorary president Chintha Krishna Murthy told The Hans India that they demanded the government to extend a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each handloom worker, who is facing financial distress.

He said on an average, each handloom weaver gets a monthly income between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

Usually four people are engaged on each loom for cleaning, rounding of yarn and dyeing works. The weaving of sari will take a minimum of two days based on its variety, he said and added that the government should come to rescue of the handloom workers.