Covid on decline in Eluru Range, claims DIG KV Mohan Rao

Eluru: Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao claimed that because of the people's cooperation for curfew, Covid has declined in the range comprising East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts.

The DIG made a surprise inspection of the city to ascertain how the curfew is being implemented in the city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that people should buy essentials and finish any work before noon. The curfew will be in force till May 18.

He said that vehicles carrying essential commodities, staff of the Electricity and Medical and Health departments have been exempted from the curbs. The police have been trying to implement the curfew strictly by intensified patrolling at inter-district and interstate check-posts.

He said the police have kept autos ready for passengers at bus and railway stations. For any help, passengers can use Dial 100 service, he added.

The DIG inspected e-video centre and instructed the police personnel to wear masks and use sanitisers to check spread of Covid. During his inspection roads, the DIG stopped persons moving on the roads and try to elicit information from them regarding their purpose of coming out during curfew hours.