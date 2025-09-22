  • Menu
CP couple offers silk robes to goddess

Vijayawada: As per tradition, the NTR District Police Commissioner, SV Rajasekhara Babu, along with his wife, offered silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga ahead of the Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities on Sunday.

The couple first performed puja at the Ravi Chettu on the One Town Police Station premises and later proceeded in a grand procession to the temple with ‘Melatalalu’. They were warmly received by EO VK Seena Naik and the temple Vedic Committee. Senior police officers, staff, and their families also participated in the devotional event.

