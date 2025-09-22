Live
- BJD to gherao Assembly tomorrow
- Stay away from addiction, CM Majhi exhorts youth
- Police told to be polite with devotees
- Vijayawada Utsav to showcase city’s heritage
- Swachhathon promo run organised
- CP couple offers silk robes to goddess
- Maiden bilateral maritime exercise in Mediterranean comes to a close
- Union Minister Jitendra, CM Naidu to inaugurate 28th NCeG
- Participants showcase expertise in various fields
- Youth advised to stay away from drugs, vices
Vijayawada: As per tradition, the NTR District Police Commissioner, SV Rajasekhara Babu, along with his wife, offered silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga ahead of the Dasara Sharannavaratri festivities on Sunday.
The couple first performed puja at the Ravi Chettu on the One Town Police Station premises and later proceeded in a grand procession to the temple with ‘Melatalalu’. They were warmly received by EO VK Seena Naik and the temple Vedic Committee. Senior police officers, staff, and their families also participated in the devotional event.
