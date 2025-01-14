CP urges vehicle riders to wear helmets

Vijayawada: City commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu once again suggested people to wear helmets while riding the two-wheelers. He said helmets save the lives of vehicle riders and they can escape with minor injuries in case of mishaps.

The commissioner on Monday said a traffic constable working in Sixth Traffic police station escaped with minor injuries after he met with the accident near Kanaka Durga flyover. Constable Murali Krishna met with an accident when a speeding tipper dashed the bike he was riding near the flyover. Luckily, the constable sustained minor injuries and was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

The Commissioner of Police recently issued instructions to all police staff under the limits of the Commissionerate to wear helmets without fail. Consequently, the constable Murali Krishna wore the helmet while going to attend the duty. Unfortunately, a speeding truck knocked his vehicle and he fell on the road. But, he did not sustain a head injury.

Police are conducting awareness programmes on road safety and the importance of wearing helmets. He said most accident victims are losing their lives as they do not wear helmets.