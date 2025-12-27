CPI celebrates centenary with grand events

Ongole: The Communist Party of India (CPI) concluded its 100-year anniversary celebrations with grand events across the Prakasam district on Friday, featuring pylon unveilings and flag hoisting ceremonies at multiple locations.

Senior leader Karumudi Nageswara Rao unveiled the flag at the district office in Ongole, while similar ceremonies were held at Nellore Bus Stand, Addanki, and RTC Bus Stand. A massive bike rally marked the occasion.

CPI district secretary ML Narayana highlighted CPI’s historic role in India’s freedom struggle and its century-long fight for workers, farmers, agricultural labourers, women, and the poor. He emphasised the party’s achievement in distributing lakhs of acres of land to the landless under the slogan ‘Land to the Tiller.’

Narayana credited CPI’s struggles for landmark legislations, including labour laws, women’s protection acts, minimum support prices, employment guarantee schemes, and old-age pensions. He urged citizens to support CPI’s people-centric movements, calling for an end to the current BJP government’s policies favouring industrialists.