  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

CPI celebrates centenary with grand events

  • Created On:  27 Dec 2025 6:45 AM IST
CPI celebrates centenary with grand events
X

Ongole: The Communist Party of India (CPI) concluded its 100-year anniversary celebrations with grand events across the Prakasam district on Friday, featuring pylon unveilings and flag hoisting ceremonies at multiple locations.

Senior leader Karumudi Nageswara Rao unveiled the flag at the district office in Ongole, while similar ceremonies were held at Nellore Bus Stand, Addanki, and RTC Bus Stand. A massive bike rally marked the occasion.

CPI district secretary ML Narayana highlighted CPI’s historic role in India’s freedom struggle and its century-long fight for workers, farmers, agricultural labourers, women, and the poor. He emphasised the party’s achievement in distributing lakhs of acres of land to the landless under the slogan ‘Land to the Tiller.’

Narayana credited CPI’s struggles for landmark legislations, including labour laws, women’s protection acts, minimum support prices, employment guarantee schemes, and old-age pensions. He urged citizens to support CPI’s people-centric movements, calling for an end to the current BJP government’s policies favouring industrialists.

Tags

CPI 100th AnniversaryPrakasam District EventsCommunist Party of IndiaWorkers and Farmers RightsPolitical Celebrations
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Law must speak firmly against drug traffickers, says CJI

Law must speak firmly against drug traffickers, says CJI

National News

More
Share it
X