CPI charges Naidu with deceiving unemployed youth

Ongole: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has criticised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly failing to fulfil his election promises to unemployed youth, demanding immediate implementation of the promised Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance.

The state committee meeting of the All India Youth Federation was held at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan here on Thursday. AIYF state president Mojjada Yugandhar presided over the meeting, in which CPI state executive member Gujjula Eswaraiah participated as the chief guest. Speaking at the meeting, Eswaraiah accused the Chief Minister of deceiving unemployed youth once again. He highlighted that during the election campaign, Naidu had promised to implement the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes, including unemployment allowance.

He said that the Chief Minister had also pledged to create 20 lakh jobs within five years and enable youth to earn lakhs through work-from-home opportunities, preventing migration to other states or countries for employment. He said that though a year has passed since coming to power, the coalition government failed to fill the four lakh jobs, and criticised the government’s failure to establish promised IT industries and industrial corridors in every district.

Eswaraiah mentioned the data from the ‘Skill Census Survey’ conducted in February by the government through village and ward secretariat employees, that over 1.56 crore people aged between 18 and 50 years in the state are without employment across 26 districts. He said that the survey revealed that while 52.69 lakh people are engaged in some form of work, 52.74 lakh are ready to take up any employment.

He pointed out that despite approximately 3.20 lakh vacant positions in various state government departments, the government has not released a white paper on filling these posts or issued notifications for recruitment. The AIYF announced plans to intensify their struggle for unemployed youth and called for making the upcoming workers’ rally on August 23 in Ongole a success. Various state office bearers of AIYF, including Paruchuri Rajendra Babu, Gandala Santosh Kumar, and others, attended the meeting.