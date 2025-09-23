CPI demands immediate withdrawal of ‘anti-worker’ laws

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna strongly condemned the state government for passing what he termed “anti-labour” legislations.

In a statement here on Monday, Ramakrishna criticised the approval of the AP Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill-2025 and the Factories (Amendment) Bill-2025 in state Assembly. He alleged that extending the working hours of employees in factories, shops and commercial establishments to 10 hours a day and allowing women to work night shifts was highly objectionable.

He said, “While the coalition government in the state is already bowing to private corporates, it is now curtailing workers’ rights by increasing duty hours. The state, under the influence of the Modi government at the Centre, is taking arbitrary decisions that are detrimental to employees.”

Ramakrishna further added that permitting women in night shifts without adequate safety measures was unacceptable. “With these amendments, the coalition government has proved itself to be anti-worker and anti-employee,” he remarked.

The CPI leader demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately reconsider the decision and withdraw both legislations in the interest of workers.