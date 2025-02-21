CPI demands Rs 2,000 cr allocation for Veligonda project

Ongole: The Communist Party of India (CPI) Prakasam district committee has submitted a memorandum to the district collector A Thameem Ansariya on Thursday, demanding an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore in the 2025-26 Budget for the completion of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project and resolution of rehabilitation packages for displaced persons.

Speaking after submitting the memorandum, CPI District Secretary ML Narayana described the Veligonda Project as one of the most crucial ongoing projects in the state.

He emphasised that the project would serve as a lifeline for the drought-prone western regions of Prakasam district. Narayana criticised the previous government’s negligence towards the project and raised concerns about the disposal of waste material from the second tunnel drilling.

The CPI also urged the government to issue necessary orders for water allocation from the Godavari-Krishna-Penna river linkage project to ensure adequate water supply to the backward Prakasam district through the Srisailam reservoir.

The memorandum was submitted in the presence of AP Rythu Sangham district leaders Vadde Hanuma Reddy, K Veera Reddy, and CPI Ongole city committee assistant secretary Sriram Srinivas.