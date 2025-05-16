  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CPI General Secretary demands special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam attack

CPI General Secretary demands special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam attack
x
Highlights

CPI All India General Secretary D Raja demanded a special meeting of Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, aftermath of Indo-Pak conflict and the cease fire.

Tirupati: CPI All India General Secretary D Raja demanded a special meeting of Parliament to discuss Pahalgam terror attack, aftermath of Indo-Pak conflict and the cease fire. Raja was here to attend the AISF 17th national conference, spoke to media on Thursday he said that before India and Pakistan formally announced cease fire, US president Donald Trump declared it, giving doubts on the US dictating to stop and on US pressure.

The Communist leader said that Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Army is a commendable effort to wipe out terrorists. But the Pahalgam terror attack reveals many lapses on the part of Intelligence and on the measures taken to check terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raja demanded the government to resume talks with Maoist and stop operation Kagar in Chattisgarh which is a clever move to eliminate Naxals and to handover the forests to the corporates, he said.

He condemned the police action in Tirupati where they removed Periyar photos put up in the AIYF conference.

CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana, State Secretary K Rama Krishna, Santhosh Kumar, Harinath Reddy, P Murali were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick