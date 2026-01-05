Urdu compilation of PM Modi's I-Day speeches unveiled by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, released the Urdu compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches, describing it as a step towards linguistic inclusion.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Pradhan said that in the Prime Minister's addresses, initiatives such as 'Antyodaya' (uplifting the last person), welfare of the poor, Swachh Bharat, national unity, and the aspirations of 140 crore Indians are emphasised, reflecting the vision of 'New India'.

The book "Khutbat-e-Modi: Lal Qila Ki Faseel Se" has been brought out by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) in New Delhi, a national institution under the Ministry of Education mandated to promote, preserve, and propagate the Urdu language across the country, an official statement said.

He said "Khutbat-e-Modi" captures the transformational journey of New India while reaffirming the Union government's commitment to linguistic inclusivity by making key national addresses, delivered between 2014 and 2025, accessible to Urdu readers across the country.

The Union Minister noted that such publications serve as a powerful medium to directly connect citizens with the Prime Minister's ideas, developmental priorities, and vision, enabling wider public engagement and informed discourse.

He expressed the hope that the book would find a place in libraries across the country, encouraging students, scholars, and readers to engage in a broader dialogue on the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Union Minister said that NCPUL should proactively undertake the responsibility of publishing works related to India's heritage, culture, lifestyle, and knowledge traditions in Urdu.

Union Minister Pradhan congratulated the NCPUL for this commendable initiative and conveyed his best wishes for future endeavours.

The event was attended by Vineet Joshi, Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education; Chamu Krishna Shastry, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti Chairman; Shams Iqbal, NCPUL Director; Naima Khatoon, Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor; Shahid Akhtar, NCMEI Chairman; Manmohan Kaur, Adviser (Cost), Ministry of Education; Rina Sonowal Kauli, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education; P.K. Banerjee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education; and the senior officials of the Ministry of Education.