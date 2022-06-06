CPI lambasts State govt for resorting to 'blackmail tactics'

Vijayawada : CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana lashed out at the ruling YSRCP stating that the government was depriving people of their right to protest by confining the leaders of opposition to homes through house arrests.

He said the CPI will not succumb to the blackmailing tactics of the ruling YSRCP. He strongly condemned the house arrest of CPI leaders across the State in recent months. He said the YSRCP should take politics in the true spirit but should not react like mafia.

Narayana addressed the media at the State party office in Dasari Bhavan on Sunday. He said the YSRCP should face the politics politically and not in other way. He said it is high time the ruling party desists from blackmailing politics. He said the YSRCP should only react politically to the criticism of the opposition parties. He questioned why the ruling party was suppressing agitations and opposition party protests when it was sure that it has the support of the people.

Referring to Amalapuram violence, the CPI national leader held the ruling party responsible for the violence in Konaseema. He said the public anger was clearly visible against the YSRCP government.

He opined that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Davos was of no use and pointed out that all investors left the State with the three capitals announcement made by the YSRCP government. He said the wealth increased in Telangana State after investors left Andhra Pradesh and invested there. He said Telangana and Central governments benefited with the rule of YSRCP and Andhra Pradesh has gained nothing.

Referring to national politics, he said India's debts increased enormously after PM Narendra Modi came to power. He said the Central government has taken loans worth Rs.80 lakh crore in the last eight years while only Rs 40 lakh crore loans were taken during the rule of 14 former Prime Ministers.

He said the country faced many problems with Demonetisation of currency notes. He alleged that black money to the tune of Rs 18 lakh crore has been converted into white money and lakhs of crores of rupees went to the accounts of the RSS and BJP.

He also alleged that the BJP created artificial scarcity of coal in the country to benefit Adani and now he has benefitted with the policies of the Union government. CPI leaders Jalli Wilson, Akkineni Vanaja and AITUC State president Ravulapalli Ravindranath were present at the media conference.