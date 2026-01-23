Centre technical team to review Naini Coal Block tender cancellation

The Union Ministry of Coal has constituted a two-member technical team to examine the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) issued on November 28, 2025, for the appointment of a Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) for the Naini Coal Block of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The move comes following directions from Union Minister of Coal G Kishan Reddy after the tender process was cancelled.

The Minsitry’s memorandum issued by Pradeep Raj Nayan, Under Secretary to the Government of India, on Thursday said the team comprises Chetna Shukla, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Coal and Marapally Venkateshwarlu, Director (T/NA), Ministry of Coal. Their mandate is to conduct a detailed analysis of the tender process and identify the reasons behind its cancellation.

According to the memorandum, the team will also compare practices adopted by other coal companies in preparing NITs for MDOs and outsourcing coal extraction works. Another key responsibility is to examine whether the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending pattern and quantum linked to the tender align with statutory CSR provisions.

The technical team has been instructed to visit SCCL headquarters immediately and submit its report within three days. The urgency reflects the government’s intent to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency in coal sector operations, particularly in the awarding of contracts for mine development.