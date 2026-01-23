Kishan Reddy blames Cong, BRS for Singareni financial crisis

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on successive state governments in Telangana, accusing both the BRS and Congress parties of mismanagement and corruption that have driven Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) into a severe financial crisis.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Reddy emphasised that the Central Government has never directly interfered in Singareni’s functioning, reiterating that the company has historically been under the control of the state government despite the Centre holding a 49% stake.

Reddy traced Singareni’s legacy of over 136 years, recalling the sacrifices of workers during the Telangana movement. He explained that the company’s board comprises seven directors from the state, two from the Centre, and one from Western Coalfields, with all decisions taken within its ambit. “The Centre does not receive details of every tender or contract. These are entirely managed by the board under state control,” he clarified.

The Minister alleged that after the formation of Telangana, Singareni gradually slipped into losses due to rising expenses and declining income. He accused the KCR family during the BRS rule of turning the board into a “mere figurehead” and diverting CSR funds for luxuries such as sofas and swimming pools in MLAs’ offices.

He revealed that while arrears of Rs 32,000 crore were cleared, workers are still owed Rs 47,000 crore, and Rs 1,500 crore meant for district mineral development funds has not been released, depriving mining areas of roads, medical camps, and employment opportunities.

Highlighting operational inefficiencies, Reddy said outdated machinery continues to burden workers due to a lack of investment in new technology. He pointed to irregularities in tenders, particularly the Naini coal block, where, despite visits by 17 companies, certificates were not issued. Similar mismanagement was alleged in the Tadicherla coal block, which was handed over to private firms instead of Singareni.

Reddy warned that Singareni’s survival, vital to eight districts, is now at risk as both the BRS and Congress governments failed to clear dues owed by TG Genco, which consumes 50% of Singareni’s coal. “Singareni is not the property of any family. It belongs to the workers. History will not forgive those who exploit it,” he declared.

Contrasting the Centre’s record, Reddy highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coal block auctions have been conducted transparently since 2015, unlike the scams during the UPA regime that led to the Supreme Court cancelling 216 blocks. He noted that coal reserves have risen from seven to eight days to 25 days, with production reaching a record 1 billion tonnes in 2025, ensuring no power shortages.

He criticised the inclusion of a ‘site visit certificate’ clause in tenders, calling it a wrong procedure that disrupted transparency. On the issue of CBI investigations, Reddy remarked that the previous BRS government itself barred the agency from probing in the state, questioning the relevance of blaming the Centre.