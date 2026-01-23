HYDRAA steps in to rescue and restore historic Katora Houz

Hyderabad: After years of systemic neglect, the 450-year-old Katora Houz near Golconda Fort is set for a major restoration. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has pledged full cooperation to protect and revive the historic water body, which served as a royal swimming pool during the Qutub Shahi era but has since dwindled into a dumping ground.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection to review the current condition of the tank following a request from Nirmaan NGO, which is spearheading the initiative. Accompanied by project supervisor Kalpana Ramesh and officials from the Archaeology Department, the Commissioner examined the requirements for rejuvenation and the preventive steps needed to halt further encroachment.

The proposed restoration plan includes the installation of high fencing to prevent the dumping of garbage, the development of a walking pathway around the perimeter, and regular monitoring to ensure long-term preservation. AV Ranganath emphasised that conserving sites like Katora Houz is vital for both heritage preservation and maintaining the local environmental balance.

The 10-foot-deep tank is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected site, historically linked to the Durgam Cheruvu water system. Local heritage activist Mohd Habeebuddin noted that the structure has long been a victim of official apathy despite its listing alongside the Balahissar and Naya Qila. While previous promises of boating facilities and cleaning never materialised, activists expressed hope that the current government’s focus on lake rejuvenation through HYDRAA would finally restore the historic marvel to its former glory.