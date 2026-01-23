Centre ready for CBI probe into SCCL tenders: State BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana State unit BJP President N Ramchander Rao announced that the Central government is ready to initiate a CBI investigation into the tendering process of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), including the Naini coal block, provided the state government submits a formal proposal.

Speaking at a meeting of BJP state office bearers held at the party office here on Thursday, Rao demanded a comprehensive probe into irregularities in SCCL tenders, alleging mismanagement from the previous BRS regime to the current Congress government led by CM Revanth Reddy. He stressed that the people have the right to know how tenders worth crores of rupees were allegedly handed over to relatives and associates of ruling party leaders.

Rao directed BJP workers to expose the misdeeds of both the BRS and the Congress governments in the coal sector and simultaneously highlight the welfare schemes introduced by the Central government at the grassroots level.

On the issue of foreign trips undertaken by CM Revanth Reddy and his team to attract investments, Rao demanded a white paper detailing the actual investments garnered during the two Davos visits. He questioned where the announced investments were directed and how many jobs were created, stating that transparency is essential for public trust.

The meeting, chaired by Rao, also reviewed the performance of state committees and affiliated wings. Extensive discussions were held on strategies and programnes to be undertaken in view of the upcoming municipal elections, with the BJP aiming to strengthen its presence by focusing on development and accountability.