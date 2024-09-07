  • Menu
CPI launches fundraising drive for flood victims

CPI East Godavari district secretary T Madhu and others participating in fundraising programme to extend support to flood victims
Highlights

In response to the flooding crisis in Vijayawada, the CPI has initiated a fundraising campaign to support the affected people.

Rajamahendravaram: In response to the flooding crisis in Vijayawada, the CPI has initiated a fundraising campaign to support the affected people.

Following a call from CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, the CPI unit of East Godavari district began collecting public donations on Friday.

CPI district secretary Thatipaka Madhu highlighted the severe plight of the flood victims in Vijayawada and stressed the need for statewide support during such emergencies. He said that the CPI State leadership has been distributing drinking water and food material for the past five days to the flood-affected people. The district unit of the CPI has decided to collect cash and material donations and send them to Vijayawada in a special vehicle on Sunday.

Madhu urged donors to bring their contributions to the Rajahmundry CPI office. Various leaders including CPI Jatlu Labour Union president K Rambabu, CPI city secretary V Kondala Rao, assistant secretary Sappa Ramana, district executive member K Jyothi Raju and others participated in the donation drive.

