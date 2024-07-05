CPI Leader Narayana Calls for Amicable Resolution in Telugu States Chief Ministers Meeting

The upcoming meeting of Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana should prioritize the welfare of Telugu speaking people and avoid unnecessary conflicts, according to CPI National Secretary Dr. K. Narayana. He emphasized that the separation of the united state into two should not lead to ongoing disputes between the two states.



Dr. Narayana pointed out that the sentiment of division was exploited in the past for political gain, but it should not continue to divide the people of both states. He highlighted the need for constructive dialogue between Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy to address fair demands and implement guarantees outlined in the Partition Act.

Narayana urged for discussions on issues related to the Polavaram project and the problems faced by merged villages. He noted that water disputes were present even during the united state and should be resolved amicably by the current leaders of both states.

He expressed hope that the upcoming meeting would be beneficial for the welfare of both states' residents, despite the presence of individuals who seek to incite divisive sentiments in politics.

Further, Narayana stated that the disputes between two states were used as sentiment. He said that KCR and YS Jagan have used the sentiments and could not win in the elections with sentiment for second time. He said the sentiments won't work for all the time.