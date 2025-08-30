Live
CPI (ML) Red Star holds meet in Ongole
Ongole: CPI (ML) Red Star organised a political meeting on ‘Current Politics and People’s Movements’ at CVN Reading Room here on Friday.
CPI (ML) Red Star district secretary B Subbarao presided over the meeting, with Central Committee secretary PJ James as the chief speaker.
James criticised the current political situation, alleging that the country faces critical circumstances under the influence of the RSS and Modi government policies that favour corporate interests. Speakers, including CPI (ML) Red Star Politburo member Mannava Hariprasad and Prakasam Zilla Abhivruddhi Vedika president Chunduri Rangarao, criticised both central and state government policies.
They specifically opposed land acquisition in Karedu and other areas for corporate purposes.