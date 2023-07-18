Live
CPI Narayana flays Pawan over participating in NDA meeting
CPI National Secretary Narayana has criticized Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan's decision to attend the NDA alliance meeting. Recalling Pawan Kalyan's comments comparing the special package to spoiled laddus and questioned Pawan's decision to align with the BJP, which has not been granted special status.
Narayana referred to Pawan as a broker and stated that his alliance between TDP-BJP is not favorable. He further expressed concerns about the meeting with the BJP, highlighting the potential danger to secularism.
Narayana also commented on Pawan's perceived lack of consistency, mentioning that he has changed his stance from the past. He stated that Pawan's political stability can only be assessed if he can hold a three-minute conversation without changing his position.
Meanwhile, NDA meeting is scheduled today to chalk out a strategy to be implemented in the next elections while the opposition parties have also held a meeting yesterday and continue for today.
On the other hand, the YSRCP and TDP parties from Andhra Pradesh have been away from both the meetings.