CPI Rama Krishna flays Jagan

Anantapur: CPI state secretary K Rama Krishna has in a press statement decried the Jaganmohan Reddy government for not completing a single irrigation project and failing to provide irrigation to a single acre during the past 4 years.

He said that 49 out of 52 MLA's belong to the ruling party. It is shameful on the part of these MLA's to remain silent on an issue that pertained to the farmers.

The CPI state secretary observed that he had never accross such a wicked and evil government as the present ruling party that ignored the welfare of a dominant section of the population.

The only irrigation project in Rayalaseema is the Hundri Niva project. The chief minister promised to expand the canal length for freeflow of water to farm lands but he failed to keep the promise.

Neither the chief minister nor the ministers did not speak word against the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka which was cleared by the union government, even though it is a threat to the interests of Rayalaseema.

He described the YCP government as a useless one. With 30 MP's in his kitty he could not command or demand anything from the centre except relief to him and his brother from criminal cases. He met PM only for selfish causes. He demanded to know when the Polavaram project, the life line of the state will be completed.