CPI seeks protection for RDT, concessions for Sathya Sai Trust

Puttaparthi: CPI State Secretariat member Jagadeesh and District Secretary Vemayya Yadav have urged governments to safeguard voluntary organisations such as the Rural Development Trust (RDT) and extend concessions to the Sathya Sai Central Trust, citing their significant role in the development of the undivided Anantapur district.

Addressing a district council meeting held at Shadi Mahal in Puttaparthi on Saturday, the leaders said institutions like RDT had rendered unparalleled services in the fields of education, healthcare and livelihoods for decades, particularly benefiting marginalised communities.

They expressed concern over the Centre’s decisions relating to foreign contributions, stating that restrictions could severely impact RDT’s rural development activities in the region. They called upon the Union government to reconsider its stand and renew clearances under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The leaders urged public representatives from the undivided district to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and press the Prime Minister to ensure that RDT’s services continue without interruption. They also demanded concessions for the Sathya Sai Trust, noting its global recognition during the centenary celebrations.

Opposing the reported renaming and fund cuts to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, they alleged that the NDA government was weakening welfare measures brought in during the UPA regime. They warned of phased agitations, including padayatras and a district-wide bandh, if corrective steps were not taken. Party leaders and members were present.