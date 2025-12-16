CPI seeks relief for overburdened secretariats’ staff

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary G Eswaraiah wrote to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging immediate intervention to address the mounting problems faced by village and ward secretariat employees in the state. In his letter on Monday, Eswaraiah expressed serious concern over the excessive workload being imposed on Secretariat staff, stating that it is adversely affecting their physical and mental health.

He pointed out that secretariat employees are being burdened with multiple responsibilities under nearly 14 departments, apart from routine duties. Adding to this, they are also being appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during elections, allegedly in violation of Election Commission norms. Which clearly specify limited categories of staff for such assignments, he said.

The CPI leader highlighted that the relentless work pressure has led to tragic consequences. Referring to recent incidents in Kurnool district, he noted that four village/ward secretariat employees reportedly died within a short span of two months, allegedly due to stress-related health issues caused by overwork.

Eswaraiah also criticised the practice of issuing show-cause notices and suspensions against employees who fail to meet unrealistic targets. In some areas, hundreds of employees have reportedly received notices, creating fear and demoralisation among the workforce, he added.

Demanding immediate corrective steps, the CPI state secretary urged the Chief Minister to reduce the workload, stop assigning non-mandatory duties, strictly follow Election Commission guidelines, and ensure humane working conditions so that Secretariat employees can serve the public effectively without risking their lives.