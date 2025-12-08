CPI slams move to drop ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ from constitution

TIRUPATI: CPIState Secretary G Eswarayya strongly criticised the attempts to remove the words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, calling it a serious threat to national unity.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Sunday, he said efforts to introduce such a bill in the Rajya Sabha were dangerous to the country’s progress and democratic values.

He alleged that discussions over the past four years were aimed at fuelling communal tensions and creating divisions among regions. Eswarayya accused the NDA government of claiming to protect the Constitution while working with RSS–BJP forces to push what he described as a ‘Manuvadi Constitution’.

He said the CPI would resist any move to create conflict among people and demanded that the two words remain in the Constitution.

Eswarayya also criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for calling for fresh land pooling in the name of Amaravati capital.

He questioned why the government needed another 16000 acres when it already held more than 54,000 acres.

He said none of the earlier promises to farmers on education, healthcare and employment had been fulfilled, and that protests were growing.

On December 18, CPI will join people’s organisations in protests against the privatisation of government medical colleges. He appealed to people to unite to protect public healthcare, education and constitutional rights. CPI state committee member P Ramanaidu raised farmers’ concerns, saying mango pulp factories were delaying payments despite rising export prices. He criticised the government for not taking action on long-pending issues.

The leaders also demanded a fair probe into allegations related to TTD administration and asked the government to prevent unnecessary political controversies around Tirumala temple.

CPI district secretary P Murali, executive member Chinnam Penchalaiah and others were present.