  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CPI state unit elects new secretariat

CPI state unit elects new secretariat
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: CPI state council elected its new secretariat during a meeting held at Dasari Bhavan here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by senior...

Vijayawada: CPI state council elected its new secretariat during a meeting held at Dasari Bhavan here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by senior leader P Ramachandraiah, with CPI national secretaries K Ramakrishna and Palla Venkata Reddy attending as special invitees.

Recently, G Eswaraiah was elected as the party Andhra Pradesh state secretary. Along with him, the newly elected State Secretariat members include JV Satyanarayana Murthy, P Harinath Reddy, K V V Prasad, Jangala Ajay Kumar, Dega Prabhakar, Tatipaka Madhu, P Durga Bhavani, and K Ramanjaneyulu.

The council also appointed Muppalla Nageswara Rao and Akkineni Vanaja as permanent invitees to the state secretariat in recognition of their seniority and long-standing service to the party.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed strengthening the party’s organizational structure across districts, intensifying movements on public issues, and enhancing coordination with allied Left parties to address people’s concerns effectively.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick