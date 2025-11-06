Live
- Guntur boys lift overall championship
- Guv conferred honorary doctorate
- City bizz school invited for global paper presentation
- BJP protests to protect the sanctity of Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Four Ways Indian Traders Can Benefit After the U.S. 50% Tariff Episode
- SIO condemns CM Revanth’s remarks, demands apology
- BJP MLA accuses CM of insulting India’s secular fabric
- Telangana govt reconstitutes State Council for Clinical Establishments
- Four, including minor, held for brutal murder
- Karthika Pournami rush at Durga temple
CPI state unit elects new secretariat
Vijayawada: CPI state council elected its new secretariat during a meeting held at Dasari Bhavan here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by senior...
Vijayawada: CPI state council elected its new secretariat during a meeting held at Dasari Bhavan here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by senior leader P Ramachandraiah, with CPI national secretaries K Ramakrishna and Palla Venkata Reddy attending as special invitees.
Recently, G Eswaraiah was elected as the party Andhra Pradesh state secretary. Along with him, the newly elected State Secretariat members include JV Satyanarayana Murthy, P Harinath Reddy, K V V Prasad, Jangala Ajay Kumar, Dega Prabhakar, Tatipaka Madhu, P Durga Bhavani, and K Ramanjaneyulu.
The council also appointed Muppalla Nageswara Rao and Akkineni Vanaja as permanent invitees to the state secretariat in recognition of their seniority and long-standing service to the party.
During the meeting, the leaders discussed strengthening the party’s organizational structure across districts, intensifying movements on public issues, and enhancing coordination with allied Left parties to address people’s concerns effectively.