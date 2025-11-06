CPI state unit elects new secretariat

Vijayawada: CPI state council elected its new secretariat during a meeting held at Dasari Bhavan here on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by senior leader P Ramachandraiah, with CPI national secretaries K Ramakrishna and Palla Venkata Reddy attending as special invitees.

Recently, G Eswaraiah was elected as the party Andhra Pradesh state secretary. Along with him, the newly elected State Secretariat members include JV Satyanarayana Murthy, P Harinath Reddy, K V V Prasad, Jangala Ajay Kumar, Dega Prabhakar, Tatipaka Madhu, P Durga Bhavani, and K Ramanjaneyulu.

The council also appointed Muppalla Nageswara Rao and Akkineni Vanaja as permanent invitees to the state secretariat in recognition of their seniority and long-standing service to the party.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed strengthening the party’s organizational structure across districts, intensifying movements on public issues, and enhancing coordination with allied Left parties to address people’s concerns effectively.