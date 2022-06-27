CPI takes out massive rally against VSP privatisation

Vijayawada: Strongly protesting against the privatisation move of the Visakha Steel Plant (VSP), the activists of the Communist Party of India (CPI) took out a massive rally here on Sunday on the completion of 500 days of agitation against the Centre's move. Addressing the gathering, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna recalled that the Visakha Steel Plant was achieved after 32 persons laid down their lives during the massive agitation. The Modi government was adamantly going ahead with the privatisation without caring for the people's aspirations, he said.

The Centre, which had miserably failed to establish a single public sector industry, had been trying to sell the 26 public sector undertakings. He alleged that the Central government was handing over the public sector undertakings to the Ambanis and Adanis on a platter.

The long struggle of Visakha agitation would make a golden mark in the history, he said and recalled that all the trade unions and the people's organisations came on a single platform to wage the agitation.

The CPI leader demanded that the State government in general and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in particular bring pressure on the Centre against the privatisation move. "Jagan Mohan Reddy who had been supporting all the issues of the Centre could not raise his voice against the Visakha Steel Plant."

The Chief Minister is maintaining silence on various issues like Special Category Status, Ramayampatnam port, Kadapa Steel Plant and others which would help for the bright future of the State.

Ramakrishna recalled that the agitation launched by Amaravati farmers had reached 922 days and the CPI is supporting their stir. CPI city secretary Donepudi Sankar flayed the Central government which had been selling everything.

CPI leaders Akkineni Vanaja, G Koteswara Rao, DV Ramana Babu and others participated.