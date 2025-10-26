CPI’s new state chief vows to unite Left against ‘anti-people’ policies

Vijayawada: Newly appointed CPI state secretary Gujjula Eswaraiah pledged to unite all Left parties on a common platform to resist what he described as ‘anti-people policies’ of both the state and Central governments.

Speaking at the Meet the Press programme organised by the Vijayawada Press Club on Saturday, Eswaraiah said that despite ideological differences, Left parties must work together to launch united struggles at both state and national levels. Appealing to Maoists, he urged them to abandon armed resistance and join people’s movements to achieve lasting social change.

Outlining his roadmap, Eswaraiah said the CPI would intensify coordination with like-minded parties, workers’ unions, and social organisations to address issues affecting farmers, workers, youth, and marginalised sections. “Communists remain the only credible alternative to confront the problems created by pro-corporate rulers,” he asserted.

Drawing from his experience with the All India Students Federation (AISF) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), Eswaraiah said the party would mobilise students and youth as the driving force behind a rejuvenated Left movement. The CPI, he added, will strengthen its grassroots presence and campaign on issues of livelihood, social justice, and equitable development.

He sharply criticised both the Union and state governments for favouring corporate interests over the welfare of farmers and workers. Referring to the ongoing fight against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he said the CPI would continue protests against unemployment, inflation, and privatisation drives.

Eswaraiah also announced plans for large-scale awareness programmes highlighting the historical role of communists in achieving social reforms despite limited electoral gains. The CPI, he said, would support all democratic forces that work for public welfare, citing its backing of Rahul Gandhi’s anti-corruption campaigns as an example.

