WhatsApp Introduces New Group Chat Enhancements: Tags, Stickers, and Event Alerts

" WhatsApp group chat update allow you to remain connected to the people in your life, no regardless of what device they use whether you're posting New Year's resolutions or preparing for a special occasion coming up, or preparing to win your soccer league. This week, WhatsApp is introducing brand new features that will make staying in touch and sharing your thoughts in group chats more enjoyable," the company said in an announcement.

A brand new WhatsApp groups include the following features:

Tags for members Tags for members: We all wear various identities and it's sometimes necessary to provide more meaning in group chats. Now, you can assign yourself a tag to tell the group who your role is. The tag can be adapted to the specific type of group that you're a part of. For instance, you could become "Anna's dad" for one particular group or "Goalkeeper" in a different. This feature will roll out slowly.

WhatsApp group stickers: To make the messages that you want to make a statement You can transform any word into the shape of a sticker by typing the message in Sticker Search. You can also add recently made stickers directly into your sticker packs, instead of having to put them into an online chat first.