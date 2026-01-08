Nasscom Foundation and IBM Collaborate to Skill 87,000 Marginalized Youth For India’s Digital Future

Bengaluru: Nasscom Foundation and IBM have announced a strategic partnership to equip over 87,000 youth from underserved communities across India with market-relevant digital, domain, and employability skills. Anchored in IBM’s SkillsBuild program, the collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide and prepare young learners for success in a rapidly evolving tech-driven economy.

Through this collaboration, students will gain access to IBM SkillsBuild—a free digital learning platform offering curated courses and hands-on experiences in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Professional Development. The program is designed to help learners build in-demand competencies and explore new career pathways. Nasscom Foundation will focus on handholding learners throughout their journey to ensure meaningful engagement and skill absorption.

Beyond self-paced courses, the program includes interactive learnings, mentorship, and guided experiences designed to build both technical proficiency and professional confidence. By combining IBM’s global expertise with Nasscom Foundation’s grassroots reach, the partnership ensures that these transformative learning opportunities reach those who need them most—young people eager to learn but lacking access to cutting-edge resources and industry exposure.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation, said, “At Nasscom Foundation, we are committed to enabling India’s youth to actively participate in the digital economy. Our partnership with IBM, reflects a shared commitment vision to build a digitally fluent generation by combining IBM’s global expertise with our community-driven mission to connect tech enabled learning with livelihood opportunities. By equipping young learners especially from the underserved communities with future-ready skills, career exposure, and access to learning pathways, we are helping unlock opportunities that can transform lives and strengthen India’s digital workforce.”

“Skilling is emerging as the new currency of innovation, driving inclusive and sustainable growth,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia. “Our collaboration with Nasscom Foundation reinforces IBM’s commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge technology skills across areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Together, we aim to equip India’s youth to lead the country’s next phase of digital transformation.”

The project will be implemented across India through a hybrid model that combines direct engagement with universities and collaboration with on-ground skilling partners specializing in emerging technologies. This approach ensures wider outreach and deeper impact among youth. The collaboration further blends digital learning with project-based training and placement-linked skilling, enabling participants to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. Select learners will also receive mentor-led sessions focused on employability and career readiness, supporting their transition from learning to employment, boosting their career prospects.