CPM demands allotment of TIDCO houses to poor

Tallayapalem(Guntur District): Demanding immediate allocation of TIDCO houses to the poor in Amaravati capital region, CPM leaders said that the condition of the houses is deteriorating.

CPM State executive committee member Ch Babu Rao along with Rajadhani committee secretary M Ravi and other leaders visited TIDCO houses at Tallayapalem on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, Babu Rao wondered what is stopping the Jagan administration from allocating the houses to the poor of the 29 capital region villages since there was no court litigation pending against the allocation. He assailed the Central government for remaining a mute witness when the State government was not allocating the houses to the poor across the State. He warned the government that the poor would take over the houses if the government would not allocate them and the CPM would support it.

Expressing concern over the presence of snakes in some of the houses, the CPM leader said that the beneficiaries, who paid deposits up to Rs one lakh for the houses, have been facing hardships.

The beneficiaries said that they have been paying interest on loans and at the same time paying rent to the house owners. More than 5,024 houses, which were completed, had remained without allocation in the capital region, they pointed out. The houses could be handed over to the poor in the capital region after providing infrastructure facilities.

Babu Rao said that the BJP was more interested in the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya rather than the houses for the poor under PMAY scheme.

More than 2.62 lakh TIDCO houses across the State remained without allocation. The Master Plan for the capital region clearly mentions that five per cent of the land could be allocated to the poor but it was not being implemented. Babu Rao demanded the government to hand over the houses to the poor immediately.