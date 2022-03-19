CPM demands announcement on Amaravati in Assembly

Tulluru (Guntur): Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded that the State government must honour the High Court judgment and announce in the Assembly regarding the capital city of Amaravati and allocate necessary funds for the same.

Party district leader Pasam Rama Rao inaugurated fourth day of Praja Bata at Venkatapalem on Friday.

CPM senior leader Ch Babu Rao said that some people were under the illusion that the BJP would make the Amaravati a reality. 'In fact, only people's struggle would make it a reality.' He said that after High Court judgment also, the Central and State governments were not taking any action regarding the capital city, making it amply clear that they were not interested in it.

Babu Rao said that construction of capital city is not the concern of YSRCP and TDP, but aspirations of the people.

If the previous administration had committed any mistakes, take action against them but do not destroy the dreams of people, he noted.

The CPM leaders addressed the farmers at the hunger strike camps at Venkatapalem and Mandadam and expressed solidarity to their struggle. Babu Rao demanded the Bapatla MP and MLA Undavalli Sridevi to express their opinion on the capital city and increasing the pension to agriculture labourers to Rs 5,000 and other problems.

He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced before coming to power that pensions would be enhanced to Rs 5,000. It is not proper on the part of MLA Sridevi that the pension could not be enhanced due to the court litigation, he stated.

Babu Rao appealed to the farmers to participate in the Maha Dharna before the CRDA office at Tulluru on March 21 demanding solution to the problems of Rajadhani area

people.

CPM leaders M Ravi, Bhagayraju, Vallabhapuram Venkateswara Rao, Bhimireddy Koteswari, Gaddam

Krishna, Peram Babu Rao, Y Srinivasa Rao, K Anjaneyulu and others participated.