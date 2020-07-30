CPM demands proper food to Coronavirus patients in Eluru

Eluru: CPM city committee demanded that the government supply proper food to Covid-19 patients in hospitals and those in quarantine centres.



Speaking at the committee meeting here, city secretary P Kishore alleged that there was delay in supplying food to the patients.

At CRR Women's College quarantine centre in Vatluru, the inmates agitated when lunch was not served to them till 3 pm on Tuesday.

Similarly, at Tadepalligudem quarantine centre, the inmates were given breakfast at 10 am and uncooked food was served. Contrary to the claims of the government that it was spending crores of rupees for care of Covid patients, the realities at ground level were different.

The government should immediately focus on the issue as many pregnant women, diabetics, patients of hypertension and other diseases had taken admission at the quarantine centres and Covid hospitals, he said.