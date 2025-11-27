CPM seeks immediate help to cotton, bananas and maize farmers

Vijayawada: The CPM state committee demanded urgent government intervention to protect farmers growing cotton, banana and maize, calling for fair prices, transparent procurement and direct payments to actual cultivators, including those without tenant cards, through the e-Crop system.

In a meeting chaired by central committee member K Lokanadham here on Tuesday, the party passed resolutions highlighting severe distress among farmers.

State secretary V Srinivasa Rao told the media on Wednesday that cotton, cultivated on nearly 13 lakh acre (including 6 lakh acre in Kurnool), has been hit hard. The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) delayed opening procurement centres from early September to late October. Farmers report widespread rejection of produce citing excess moisture. The CPM demanded scrapping the Kapas app, relaxing norms using e-Crop data, and strict procurement at the MSP of Rs 8,110 per quintal with checks on weighing irregularities.

Banana prices have crashed from Rs 22,000 per tonne last November to Rs 2,000–3,000 this year, devastating growers in Anantapur, Nandyal and Kadapa. The party urged Markfed to procure bananas at a minimum Rs 15,000 per tonne.

With maize acreage rising, private traders are allegedly exploiting farmers by ignoring the Rs 2,400 per quintal MSP. The CPM called for immediate opening of procurement centres and action against middlemen reselling at MSP rates. The party warned that without swift measures, thousands of farmers face ruin.