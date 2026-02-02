CPM slams Centre’s Budget, calls it anti-people

Vijayawada: The Centre’s Union Budget presented on Sunday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has drawn sharp criticism from CPM, with the party calling it ‘anti-people’ and a ‘slap in the face’ to the State for failing to allocate adequate funds. CPM State secretary V Srinivas Rao accused the State coalition government of calling itself a ‘double-engine’ administration while failing to secure funds for Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, Srinivasa Rao expressed anger over the omission of funding for key projects, including development of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, backward regions, and State capital. He noted the budget did not announce a single new project for the state, and criticised the government for presenting loans as aid.

The prestigious Polavaram project, he said, saw its allocation reduced to Rs 3,000 crore, raising questions about how it will be completed by 2026. On rehabilitation of displaced persons, requiring Rs 21,000 crore, the budget provided no clear allocation, with only 20% of the initial phase reportedly completed, which Srinivasa Rao dismissed as inaccurate.

He further pointed out that backward regions such as Rayalaseema, Uttarandhra, and Prakasam (Markapuram) have been ignored. He said that coalition leaders’ repeated claims of securing central assistance were misleading, as the Centre cut Rs 2 lakh crore from funds meant for states. He urged the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party to respond to this injustice.