CPM state committee meetings from today in Eluru

CPM district secretary A. Ravi has announced that the CPM state committee meetings will take place in Eluru on the 10th and 11th of this month. CPM Politburo members B.V. Raghavulu and MA Baby will be attending these meetings in Eluru.

The meetings will be held at the Sri Hotel Hall, located near the Municipal Office in Eluru. The agenda of the meetings will include discussions on political developments in the state, public issues, and election duties.

CPM state committee members from all districts of the state are expected to participate in these meetings. In preparation for the CPM state committee meetings, many places in the city have been adorned with red flags.