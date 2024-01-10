Live
- Eat more veggies, legumes, nuts; less dairy & meat to cut Covid risk: Study
- New feature to let users share music audio during video call
- Paget’s Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- A guide to MBA education
- Revolutionising Indian-policing through generative AI interaction
- World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
- City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras
- International Parity at Work Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day?
- TDP state executive secretary Savithamma visits wards in Penukonda
- SEC's X Account Hacked: False Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Crypto Chaos
Just In
CPM state committee meetings from today in Eluru
Highlights
CPM district secretary A. Ravi has announced that the CPM state committee meetings will take place in Eluru on the 10th and 11th of this month. CPM...
CPM district secretary A. Ravi has announced that the CPM state committee meetings will take place in Eluru on the 10th and 11th of this month. CPM Politburo members B.V. Raghavulu and MA Baby will be attending these meetings in Eluru.
The meetings will be held at the Sri Hotel Hall, located near the Municipal Office in Eluru. The agenda of the meetings will include discussions on political developments in the state, public issues, and election duties.
CPM state committee members from all districts of the state are expected to participate in these meetings. In preparation for the CPM state committee meetings, many places in the city have been adorned with red flags.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS