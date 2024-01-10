  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CPM state committee meetings from today in Eluru

CPM state committee meetings from today in Eluru
x
Highlights

CPM district secretary A. Ravi has announced that the CPM state committee meetings will take place in Eluru on the 10th and 11th of this month. CPM...

CPM district secretary A. Ravi has announced that the CPM state committee meetings will take place in Eluru on the 10th and 11th of this month. CPM Politburo members B.V. Raghavulu and MA Baby will be attending these meetings in Eluru.

The meetings will be held at the Sri Hotel Hall, located near the Municipal Office in Eluru. The agenda of the meetings will include discussions on political developments in the state, public issues, and election duties.

CPM state committee members from all districts of the state are expected to participate in these meetings. In preparation for the CPM state committee meetings, many places in the city have been adorned with red flags.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X