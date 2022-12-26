CPM warns govt against cancellation of pensions, rice cards

Guntur: If the government cancels social security pensions and ration cards of the eligible, CPM district secretary Pasam Rama Rao warned that they will take up agitation against the anti-people policies of the government.

Addressing a press meet at CPM office at Brodipet here on Sunday, he alleged that the government started an exercise to remove 8,000 to 10,000 social security pensions per district and ration cards. On one hand, the government has increased social security pension from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 per month and took steps to cancel pensions on the other, he alleged.

Rama Rao said the government had already cancelled pensions of 292 persons in Tadepalli, 57 pensions at Vaddeswaram, 500 beneficiaries in Mangalagiri, 15 in Velagapudi and 21 pensions in Telapadu village of Tenali. Notices were served to 83 beneficiaries in

Old Guntur.

Similarly, the government has begun an exercise to cancel 15% of ration cards, he pointed out. CPM leaders Appa Rao and K Nalini Kanth were present at the press meet.