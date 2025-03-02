Registration for Mahila Samridhi Yojana to begin on March 8: Manoj Tiwari

The registration process for providing Rs 2,500 monthly monetary assistance to poor women of the capital, under BJP’s Mahila Samridhi Yojana poll promise, will begin from March 8, said party MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday.

The newly formed BJP government has been under constant attack from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for delaying the roll-out of the women-centric scheme, with the latter claiming that the newly formed government has no intent of fulfilling its poll promises.

Speaking to press, Manoj Tiwari said that from March 8 (International Women’s Day), the registration of women beneficiaries will begin and soon after they will be entitled to get Rs 2,500 into their bank accounts.

BJP LS MP also slammed the AAP over creating needless hoopla over the issue and reiterated that CAG’s findings have left the erstwhile rulers uncomfortable.

“You will see the benefits of the extended session of the Assembly. We hope the opposition will cooperate in this. The CAG report will be presented in a detailed, step-by-step manner to the people,” he said.

The BJP has already hinted at rolling out Mahila Samridhi Yojana in the capital on Women’s Day.

“March 8 is Women’s Day and I feel that every day in India should be celebrated as Women’s Day,” Delhi BJP chief had said recently in a media interaction.

“The newly formed BJP government in Delhi is ready to work for every section and let the date of March 8 come, things will become clear soon," he further stated.

As Rekha Gupta-led government failed to announce the Mahila Samridhi scheme roll-out in the first cabinet meeting, the AAP trained guns at the BJP dispensation and accused it of betraying people’s trust.

Mocking the ‘Modi ki guarantee’, AAP leaders said that the BJP had promised to clear the scheme in the first cabinet meet but has been constantly dithering over it.