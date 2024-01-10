CPS Assn demands abolition of CPS

Secretariat (Velagapudi): The AP Secretariat CPS Association which met in the 5th Block here on Tuesday unanimously demanded abolition of CPS and reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and decided to chalk out an action plan to stage massive dharna in Vijayawada in the last week of January with the employees of the Assembly and the Secretariat.

The meeting condemned the delay in crediting CPS contribution from April 2023 to December 2023 along with government share in their accounts. The employees demanded payment of interest on the amount as per the Central government rules.

The meeting also condemned the delay in the payment of DA arrears from July 2018 though the group of ministers assured the employees in writing that the arrears would be paid by September 2023. They demanded payment of interest on the each DA arrears as per the Central government rules.

The CPS Association regretted that the state government did not implement the changes brought by the Central government enhancing the government share to 14 percent from 10 percent and the opportunity to the employees who were appointed through the notification issued in 2004 but appointed later to join the OPS though it was implemented by other state governments across the state. The meeting unanimously decided to launch agitations in phases demanding solution to the demands. It was also decided to bring pressure on the government with the cooperation of all other employees associations. Later they submitted a representation to that effect to Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy in his chambers at the Secretariat.